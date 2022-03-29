subscribers-only,

Ararat's Good Friday Appeal volunteers are getting ready to once again hit the streets to collect for the Royal Children's Hospital. 2022 marks the 53rd year the Ararat Fire Brigade has raised money in support of the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal. Ararat CFA captain Daniel Ramsdell said the time had come to "once again time to dig deep" for the Good Friday and the Royal Children's Hospital Appeal. "There are many opportunities for the local community to donate leading up to Good Friday," he said. "The Ararat street collection will again take place on Good Friday with crews from the Ararat Fire Brigade, State Emergency Service and the many volunteers and children that turn up on the day to assist with the collection. "Volunteers will be shaking the tins through the streets of Ararat making as much noise as possible encouraging you to donate." OTHER NEWS: 2021 saw Ararat raise an amazing total of $37,953.61 for the appeal, which bought the 52 years total to $1,033,969.12. Some of the fundraisers running this year: Invitations have gone out to the local schools asking for children and parents to volunteer on the day and posters have gone up throughout Ararat of Alex & Isla, the face of the 2022 Good Friday Appeal. Residents can read about Alex & Isla stories and get other information about the appeal on the Good Friday Appeal website at www.goodfridayappeal.com.au. Volunteers can register from 8.30am on Good Friday at the Ararat Fire Station, 10 Tuson St. Lunch will be provided for the volunteers on the day thanks to the Fire Brigade Auxiliary and the Ararat Rotary Club. If any residents miss the street collection they can make their donation on the day at Ararat fire station from 9am to 7pm. If there are any shops or businesses, clubs or individuals that would like to assist in raising money or would like to hold a fundraising event for the appeal please email araratrcha@gmail.com. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/9c1b741b-5688-47f5-9ea5-0fae3ecb9840.JPG/r0_82_1620_997_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg