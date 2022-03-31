Breast Cancer Support Group final donation to EGHS

subscribers-only,

The Ararat Breast Cancer Support Group has presented a cheque for more than $7000 to the East Grampians Health Service Oncology Unit. The donation is the final presentation for the group, which has wound up after more than 20 years. The group formed as a support group for Ararat women diagnosed with breast cancer and over the years also conducted morning teas and other activities to raise funds for the EGHS Oncology Unit. In total the group has raised $48,000 for the Unit, with the funds primarily used to purchase eight new treatment chairs, along with additional funds from other local community groups. The new chairs have increased safety features and greater padding and support, allowing for increased comfort for the patients during their treatment, which can last for many hours. OTHER NEWS: "The Ararat Breast Cancer Support Group have been tireless workers for the Oncology Unit," EGHS chief executive Nick Bush said. "Not only have they volunteered in the department, serving morning teas and lunches to the patients, but they have conducted fundraising events to provide equipment such as the treatment chairs, magazines and book holders to enhance the patients' time spent in the unit. "The oncology nursing staff, Oncologist Dr Craig Carden, Haematologist Dr Pohan Lukito and patients would like to sincerely thank all the donors for their support and especially thank the Ararat Breast Cancer Support Group and volunteers, who we hope to welcome back to the unit as soon as possible." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

