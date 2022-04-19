sport, local-sport,

S.M.W Rovers are looking for continual improvement in season 2022 under new senior coach David Box. The Rovers finished 10th on the Mininera ladder in 2021, winning three out of their 11 matches. Box said the club "obviously wants to better last year's result", although isn't setting expectations too high. "We don't want to aim too high but there is a lot we need to work on," he said. "We know the level we are at and is not the level of the three or four top teams but we are working towards that." READ MORE: Box said with renewed enthusiasm the club expects to see improvement from last season. "What we have is a good base and hopefully this season we can build from there," he said. "The group we have we think is good enough and we are just going to get that extra out of the players we have got. "Everyone wants to play finals and realistically we should be fighting for the bottom half of the final five." Over the pre-season Box said the club has been working on fitness and foot skills. "Our skill level was probably our downfall last year," he said. "We missed a lot of targets last year and a lot of clubs capitalised on that "We have worked hard on our skill level for what our game style requires." Following a trend in the Mininera league S.M.W have recruited players from Geelong who are set to travel down each week. "We have topped up a bit, which is exciting for the club," Box said. "They will fit well in our team, they will add leadership and enthusiasm to the group. "Our team has a very mobile running style of game and those boys will fit in well with what we are trying to present this year." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/901e6ad1-e55e-434d-a9cd-84ecdd8f952d.jpg/r2_55_958_595_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg