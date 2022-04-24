sport, local-sport,

Navarre hopes to make the finals under new coaches in season 2022. A Grade coach Bek Seeray-Pye said everyone at the club has "lifted their game and attitude" heading into season 2022. "Everyone is showing up and we are all excited to get back out there," she said. "We want to have fun but we are aiming to make finals, we do believe we can make finals this year. "With the girls we have there is such great potential, every player has some really good strengths that we looking forward to utilising." OTHER NEWS: Seeray-Pye has been pleased with the numbers at pre-season. "We have fantastic numbers this year which we haven't seen in a few years," Seeray-Pye said. "We have nine versatile players in A Grade, we can rotate the whole bench which will be fantastic. "We have kept the momentum going and we are excited for the season to start." Over the pre-season the club has started from the basics and been working their way up. "We are a completely different team, so we need time to gel," Seeray-Pye said. "We have been forming those structured plays and learning how each other work on the court." Seeray-Pye said the A Grade side is a whole new team this season. "This year we have some new talent arriving and we have been able to fill the teams quite easily," she said. The side has been bolstered by four new recruits and Crystal Brown returning to the club. "Rachel Wood (Stawell Warriors) is such a pocket rocket, she is so fit and we are hoping she will be able to give out good instruction on the court from centre,"Seeray-Pye said. "Olivia Mulcihy is a really good midcourter with one of her strengths being able to feed it into the ring and directing the attackers into good spots. "Darcy Crawford has joined from the Stawell Swifts and is very fast, she can out run any player very fast. "We will also be looking to draw on Sarah Milton's (Ballarat Pride) experience and expertise for the season, we are really excited to have her on board." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/63659efb-82c8-42d8-a64c-954a72eb2354.jpg/r0_493_1440_1307_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg