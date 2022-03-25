news, property,

DETAILS: Bed 3 Bath 1 Cars 0 $360,000 AGENCY: Ararat Ballarat Real Estate CONTACT: Ross Matthews on 0408 584 954 Positioned in a prime central location with Ararat's CBD and supermarkets at your doorstep, this aluminium-clad three-bedroom home would suit owner occupiers and investors alike. The interior of the home is neat and comfortable and has three good size bedrooms. There is a spacious living room and an additional lounge room that is open to the kitchen, where there is ample storage, ample bench space, and a reverse cycle system. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check our guide by clicking on the addresses. There is a bath, separate shower and vanity in the bathroom and a massive laundry located at the rear. The home has been freshly painted throughout and has new carpet. Outside, on the low maintenance block of approximately 575 square metres you also have a handy 9m x 4m workshop. Do not miss this opportunity to purchase in a most sought after, and very hard to come by, central location in the heart of Ararat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/c2ad989d-535e-42a6-84dd-99b5ff539981.jpg/r2_0_3119_1761_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg