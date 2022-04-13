sport, local-sport,

Season 2022 is set to be an exciting year for Ararat as they enter four netball teams in the WFNL for the first time in club history. Head coach Lauren Armstrong said the club was looking "really strong" ahead of the upcoming season. "We have had a really good pre-season, we extremely happy with how it has played out," she said. Armstrong said the training numbers had been so high, the Rats have been able field a C Reserve side. After a strong response to the season's netball trials, the club has been able to field the four teams with 10 players in each side. MORE NEWS: "I don't know what to expect because I haven't seen a C Reserve side, I just hope they are up there and able to do well," she said. "It's a testament to the club, with the hard work we have put in over recent years. "It's nice at training to have the numbers because you can do big drills and all work together." Armstrong said the club's B Grade side were hungry for success, after finishing second on the ladder last season and were unable to fight for the premiership due to COVID-19. "We had a great year last year, it would have been nice to see the season unfold and we really wanted that flag," she said. "We will definitely be up there again, we are chasing that flag. "We have got a versatile team, there are a few things we can do with this side." OTHER NEWS: Ararat's C Grade side finished seventh in 2021, although Armstrong said the team had looked promising in the pre-season. "They had a tough season last year and this side is actually looking pretty versatile, which is handy from a coaches perspective," she said. "Arabelle Hitchcock, Georgia Anderson, Louisa Cavanagh and Lauren Harvey are all new faces into the team this year, they are all great recruits for the side. "Then you've got Tess Thompson who is the reigning best and fairest winner, she is great to watch out there with the pressure she puts on." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/ea71c3b7-a942-458a-9948-7d1287937412.jpg/r16_8_1161_655_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg