The region's best bowling talent was on full display at a picturesque St Arnauds Country Club for the Wimmera Regional Finals. Held over the March long weekend the event featured leading bowlers from the four divisions that make up the Wimmera Region; Grampians, North Central, North Wimmera and Wimmera. In the Men's Gavin Walter headlined the list of winners, being crowned the Champion of Champions, while Karen Brennan was successful in taking out the Ladies' equivalent. Brennan also emerged victorious in the Ladies' Singles, whereas it was Geoff Lowe who won the Men's Singles. Chalambar's Karen Brennan won her first state singles match against Shirley Shorback from Wimmera 25-14. MORE NEWS: Brennan then faced off againat North Wimmera's Noreen Belot in a tight contest. Late in the match, she was 10 shots behind, however she managed to mount a comeback to win 25-24. "It was a great match, I just hung in and played an end at a time and luckily got there," she said. "It was a great match, my opponent drew beautifully for the majority of the match, but I dug deep and got the win." Brennan would ultimately face Thelma Moresi from North Central in the final, winning 25-18. Wimmera Bowls Region president Andrew Reading was at the tournament and was full of praise for the quality of competition. "It was a very good event," Reading said. "I've been around bowls now for 20-odd years and I haven't seen much better bowling than we saw that weekend. "There was a lot of close bowls. Most of the finals were over 15 or 18 ends and a lot of times after that period of time the scores were level so they had to play extra ends. Reading was also impressed by the conditions of the event. "There was beautiful weather, there was no wind," he said. "Everybody said the green was absolutely beautiful. "Most days there was 50 or 60 people there sitting around watching, so a good turnout." All winners now progress to Champions week at Bendigo East from Saturday 30th April to Sunday 8th May. MORE NEWS: Wimmera Bowls Region finals event winners Men's Singles - Geoff Lowe Novice Singles - Martin Long Pairs - Grant Seeary & Clayton Holcombe Triples - Clayton Holcombe, Grant Seeary & Brady Holcombe Fours - Michael Turner, Marcus Gregg, Ron Goudie & Kevin Clyne Champion of Champions - Gavin Walter Ladies Singles - Karen Brennan Novice Singles - Shelley Holcombe Pairs - Betty Cozens & Sandra Knight Triples - Stephanie Funcke, Noreen Belot & Jan Arnold Fours - Maureen Petschel, Pam Weir, Elaine Fuller & Debbie Lowe Champion of Champions - Karen Brennan Mixed Mixed Pairs - Stephanie & Michael Funcke While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

