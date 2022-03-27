subscribers-only,

Ararat Gallery TAMA is hosting a series of workshops led by local author and illustrator Janette Lucas on Saturday April 2. Inspired by her first children's book, 'Margot and Milligan - Curious as Cats', Janette Lucas will host an Author and Illustrator Talk in the morning, followed by an Introduction to Watercolour and Ink Illustration workshop in the afternoon. Author and artist Janette Lucas is excited to be returning to the Ararat Gallery TAMA to share her learnings and impart techniques in children's book illustration. "For the morning talk, I'll share some of the process I undertook in creating my first children's book, beginning with the authors and illustrators who have inspired and influenced my ideas over the years," she said. "Participants will hear what I've learned along the way, how the book gradually took shape from an idea and the mock-ups I made that helped me visualise the pages and develop the story, to the end result. "The process is a little like a painting, you have to make a start for something to evolve." READ MORE: "Participants will be shown some basics of how to create a character - facial expression, gesture, stance and so on," Ms Lucas continued. The afternoon watercolour and ink illustration workshop will include a demonstration of techniques which Ms Lucas used for the drawings in 'Margot and Milligan'. "There's also a sneak peek at some characters from my newest project, and without giving too much away here, with my pen and ink, I will show you how - a bumpy road can be a useful thing!" Ms Lucas has decades of experience exhibiting her paintings throughout Australia and Indonesia, her work can be found in art galleries and museums in the Northern Territory, Government House & Parliament House Darwin, and among private collections. Ararat Rural City mayor Jo Armstrong said she was thrilled to see public programs return at the Ararat Gallery TAMA. "Reviving the arts amid pandemic can be challenging - I'm particularly proud of the Gallery team for utilising these periods to innovate and find better ways to connect with the community," she said. "During this time, Gallery officers launched a new Community Wall that celebrates the works of local artists, schools and community groups, including Janette Lucas' illustrations. "The return of Gallery events and workshops such as this one; provides yet another reason for visitors to explore and reconnect with our arts precinct, bringing economic benefits through visitation to our region." For more information, visit www.araratgallerytama.com.au/public-programs/. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

