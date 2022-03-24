subscribers-only,

Ararat Rural City Council is working on a new plan to control algal levels in Alexandra Lake. Warm weather conditions, nutrient levels, salinity, and water flow all affect the levels of algae and can contribute to the formation of algal blooms on lakes. Ararat Rural City Council chief executive, Dr Tim Harrison said Council was working closely with Central Highlands Water to test water samples from Alexandra Lake. "Council's Parks and Garden officers responded quickly to reports of algal bloom and have given water samples to a laboratory for testing," he said. MORE NEWS: "While we await the test results, we encourage the community to exercise caution around the Lake and keep dogs away from the body of water. "Algal blooms of this nature have occurred in Alexandra Lakes previously and we do not know how long the bloom will be present for. With the right conditions, algae can reproduce very quickly in warm weather and if there are high levels of nutrients in the water." Ararat Rural City Council have been exploring long-term solutions to encourage greater water flow and aeration in an effort to control the algae. "Last week, council crews excavated 10 tonnes of rock and soil in the southwest corner of the lake, which should encourage greater water flow and create more depth in the water," Dr Tim Harrison said. "Council is monitoring in and around the lake - we are committed to exploring a viable and permanent solution to control future blooms. "Blooms generally occur during warm weather and when water is relatively still. Our Parks and Gardens officers are looking to install up to three more fountains to help aerate the water and create more water flow. OTHER NEWS: "This is a complex project that includes an analysis of the lake, identifying strategic locations for the fountains, installing the appropriate infrastructure, and sourcing the right equipment. "Alexandra Lake is a wonderful asset for Ararat Rural City's residents and visitors alike; our hope is that the additional measures will reduce the amount and duration of future algal blooms." Council will continue to monitor the lake with regular testing and will advise the public when conditions change. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/414c4cfc-11a0-44ca-96f8-f904751a7da0.JPG/r0_82_1620_997_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg