The Avoca Shire Turf Club will open their doors once again to the public on Saturday March 26 after 12 months of no crowds. The day will feature live entertainment from Ballarat's Utapped Duo, while Kelly Sports will be trackside to keep the kids entertained. Club president, Wayne Lawes said the club was "looking forward" to welcoming back members, sponsors and patrons to enjoy a day of racing and the region. "It's an opportunity to shine the light on Avoca and the beauty of our region," he said. MORE NEWS: The club is set to bid farewell to track manager Keith Porter after 22 years in the role. "In the past 22 years as track manager, I have seen a lot of changes and improvements to the industry and the club," he said. "I hope the new track manager will be able to continue the club's success." All patrons over 18 must be double vaccinated and show their certificate on arrival. Free Buses will run from Avoca, Ballarat and Maryborough with free admission for essential workers. For final bookings and more information head to country.racing.com/avoca or call 0419 800 180.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/804ff273-e2db-4ae7-b4e5-5ed049ec3428.jpg/r0_424_1024_1003_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg