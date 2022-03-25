subscribers-only,

Reigning Ararat best and fairest award winner Tom Mills has re-signed with VFL outfit, the Northern Bullants for season 2022. This year marks Mills' fourth year on a VFL list after signing with the Northern Blues in 2019, before joining the Northern Bullants the following year. Mills said he was "rapt" to re-sign with the Bullants, after a long, gruelling pre-season. "It has been a hard summer, but I am glad it is over and I was lucky enough to retain my spot on the list," he said. After putting in a big pre-season, Mills said he was hopeful 2022 would be the year he would breakthrough for his first senior game at VFL level. "That's the goal (selected in the first game) and hopefully I can continue to build from there," he said. "I have played in every (pre-season) game so I think I went alright and got plenty of time, which was nice." MORE NEWS: Mills will once again call the Ararat Rats home if he is not selected for the Northern Bullants this season. "It's always nice to come home and play for Ararat," Mills said. "I would love to win a flag with Ararat, but obviously my priority would be to play as many games for the Bullants as I can." Northern Bullants general manager, Shane Joules said Mills was a valued member of last year's squad, although he was "very unlucky" not to get a game. "We just couldn't quite find a spot for him, I think he was an emergency nearly every week," he said. Joules said it was a credit to Mills for how hard he worked after being notified in the off-season his spot in the squad wasn't guaranteed for 2022. "In some respects, he was forced to fight for one of the remaining spots on the list over the pre-season," he said. "His attitude was terrific, he accepted it and put his head down and worked really hard over summer and got himself in a position where it was impossible to overlook him." With the VFL season set to return to a 22 round season, Joules said he expected Mills to feature in Bullants colours this season. "He had to earn himself a spot on the list and he is in a position now where he can really attack the year and hopefully play a number of important games for us," he said. "It is a far longer season this year and given there are potential impacts with COVID-19 and guys potentially getting a game at AFL level, there will be opportunities for the whole list to get exposure this year. "Hopefully he will pick himself, whether that is early in the season or later."

