Tatyoon have appointed club stalwart, Ellie McDougall, as its A Grade coach for the 2022 Mininera season. 2021 head coach Zoe Astbury will still be involved as assistant playing coach, while McDougall will step off the court this season to focus on coaching. McDougall said she was "very keen" for her first season in charge to start. "I feel a very strong connection to the current group of girls we have in our netball community, that's why I am doing it," she said. "My husband and I have been involved with the Tatyoon Football Club for a significant amount of time, it is a really amazing family club that we love being a part of. "The girls have a high level of excitement, enthusiasm and passion for netball but also are just down to earth, fun, respectful and just really amazing people to be around." In 2021 McDougall found herself coaching the A Grade side on occasion by happenstance, however in 2022 she has stepped up, accepting the head coach role. "Last year I was loosely playing A Grade and Zoe (Astbury) was a playing coach, which was really tough on her," McDougall said. "She asked me to help out on game days then she got stuck back in Melbourne during the COVID-19 lockdowns when the ring of steel came up and I stepped up in her absence. "Earlier this year I got a phone call asking whether I wanted to coach the A Grade team which I accepted with the support of Zoe and the club. "Community sport doesn't happen unless people give up their time and help out where asked." McDougall isn't new to the coaching game, leading Tatyoon's B Grade side to a premiership in 2017. "I have had quite a bit of experience coaching in other executive roles within the netball club," she said. "I started coaching junior netball at the club with Maryanne McDougall who has been a long time coach at Tatyoon, which was a great experience. "I then moved to coach B Grade and I was lucky enough to coach a premiership there which was an amazing experience." After a fourth placed finish in 2021, McDougall said she was aiming high this season. "We haven't won a flag during my time at Tatyoon, although we have come close the last few years," she said. "Obviously that is going to be the aim as it will be for most clubs." McDougall said the club had a great mix of young and experienced players as the season approaches. "We have got a lot of young players coming through which is really exciting," she said. "We have got a great group of girls throughout the whole netball club. I really enjoy spending time with them and coaching on game days."

