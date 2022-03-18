news, property,

Details: SALE: By expressions of interest close Thursday April 7 @ 4pm LAND: 394ha (973ac) AGENCY: Nutrien Harcourts, Ararat CONTACT: Brad Jensen on 0438 521 039 INSPECT: By appointment Here is an amazing opportunity to acquire two highly productive properties, a combined 973 acres (approx.), located in the tightly held and reliable Western Districts. The land is undulating with gently rolling hills and excellent drainage. There is a high level of arable loam land currently utilised for conventional cropping and planted to oilseeds and cereals. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out our open homes guide by clicking on the address for more details. The infrastructure includes 3-stand shearing shed with power, 3-bay machinery shed and 12 catchment dams. This is a fantastic cropping opportunity as the two properties are to be sold as one; it is considered 90 percent arable and suited to a range of intensive and broadacre agricultural pursuits. Early access is available to coincide with the 2022 cropping season. Located 45 mins to Hamilton and 40 mins to Ararat.

