Details: SALE: By expressions of interest close Thursday April 7 @ 4pm LAND: 394ha (973ac) AGENCY: Nutrien Harcourts, Ararat CONTACT: Brad Jensen on 0438 521 039 INSPECT: By appointment Here is an amazing opportunity to acquire two highly productive properties, a combined 973 acres (approx.), located in the tightly held and reliable Western Districts. The land is undulating with gently rolling hills and excellent drainage. There is a high level of arable loam land currently utilised for conventional cropping and planted to oilseeds and cereals. The infrastructure includes 3-stand shearing shed with power, 3-bay machinery shed and 12 catchment dams. This is a fantastic cropping opportunity as the two properties are to be sold as one; it is considered 90 percent arable and suited to a range of intensive and broadacre agricultural pursuits. Early access is available to coincide with the 2022 cropping season. Located 45 mins to Hamilton and 40 mins to Ararat.
Property of the week ~ Lots 1 & 2 Williamsons Road, Glenthompson
