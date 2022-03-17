subscribers-only,

THE Department of Justice and Community Safety has confirmed Hopkins Correctional Centre has concluded a process for voluntary early retirement packages. The Ararat Advertiser was informed redundancies were offered at the large employer for the region. Department of Justice and Community Safety advised the Victorian government announced through its 2021-22 state budget. Each department was required to find efficiencies and savings to ensure it could plan and budget for priorities into the future. A spokesperson for the Department of Justice and Community Safety said the voluntary early retirement scheme forms part of this savings program. "The Department of Justice and Community Safety recently concluded a process for voluntary early retirement packages," they said. "This enabled eligible employees across the department to opt in to a process to receive an early retirement package." The Ararat Advertiser asked the department how many people would be impacted by the redundancies, would there be a reduction in inmates at the prison to accommodate the redundancies, was there a plan in place on how the prison will manage after all redundancies have gone through and would any parts of the prison close. The Department of Justice and Community Safety spokesperson responded with the following: "Hopkins Correctional Centre in the Ararat region is a critical part of Victoria's prison system and will remain so into the future, including with ongoing investments in infrastructure at the site," they said. "It will continue to employ hundreds of staff."

