Ararat Rural City residents are encouraged to drop off unwanted household chemicals in a safe way as part of the 'Detox Your Home' event this Saturday. The free mobile household chemical collection is being held at the Ararat Transfer Station on March 19 from 1.30pm - 3.30pm. With community safety in mind, the event is drive-through and contactless. Ararat Rural City Council mayor, Cr Jo Armstrong said Council is pleased to be hosting a 'Detox Your Home' event in Ararat in partnership with Sustainability Victoria. "Detox Your Home gives residents the opportunity to safely dispose of household chemicals without harming your health or environment," she said. "It's the first time in five years that this free drive-through service is coming to Ararat. MORE NEWS: "Household chemicals can be dangerous and may harm your family and pets, add extra fuel to a house fire, release toxic fumes and pollute the environment. "I encourage residents not put hazardous waste out with the regular rubbish collection as it's highly flammable and puts the health and safety of our collection workers at risk. Similarly, avoid pouring them down the drain as this can pollute our waterways and harm our animals and vegetation. "To make the process easier, we encourage residents to bring their unwanted household items in their original packaging or have them labelled." Residents can dispose of a range of items for the garden or pool including, pool chemicals, rat poison, fertiliser, lawn mower fuel and weed killers. Other items such as cooking oil, floor cleaners, detergent, nail polish and coolant are also accepted. Sustainability Victoria hosts Detox Your Home events across the state to dispose of toxic household chemicals for free. For safety reasons, they can't accept containers of more than 20 litres or 20 kilograms. The products collected are recycled for recovery and diverted from landfill by a specialist team. Register for Sustainability Victoria's free Detox Your Home - Ararat event via https://www.sustainability.vic.gov.au/recycling-and-reducing-waste/at-home/dispose-of-household-chemicals-detox-your-home.

