Rising petrol costs have left small businesses and industries that are heavily reliant on transport across Ararat bearing the brunt of the price hike. The average petrol price in Ararat on Thursday was over $2 per litre for diesel and unleaded fuel. The rise is a by-product of the Russian-Ukraine war, which has seen countries across the globe place sanctions on Russian exports, including oil. As one of the biggest oil producers in the world, any disruptions have major impacts and fuel prices are widely expected to further climb. Ararat Taxi director Shaqib Gondal said his business' profits had been impacted for a number of weeks. "The last three weeks I have been in contact with the regulatory authorities to see what we can do about the prices," he said. "At this stage, we have managed to keep it as low as possible. From last Thursday we started $1.09 fuel surcharge or levy per trip to cover our costs - no profit is involved." Mr Gondal said costs associated with running the taxi business had increased across the board. MORE NEWS: "A car battery which I used to be able to get for $155 has now gone up to $202 and that's for a trade price," he said. "Everything (has increased in price). Oil has gone up, filters have gone up, brakes have gone up." Mr Gondal said he was trying everything so his customers weren't bearing the cost of the unprecedented times. "I tried to keep the fares as low as possible, the new surcharge is just to cover my costs, that's it," he said. "There is no extra profit involved." Another public service business impacted is Sandlant buses. Graeme Sandlant said the increased fuel prices were starting to bite into the business. "We have to wear the cost of the increase," he said. "Our prices are increased in January each year which is set by the government. We have no control over the fuel prices - we don't have any say in it so we've just got to live with what we get. "It's all part of the deal. You get your ups and downs and at the moment we're going down in that area." Mr Sandlant said he has taken the approach of not worrying about it too much. "I've got no control over it so we've just got to leave it to the government to work out," he said. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38cRyaHuZnspnzDxYNWhJCn/9e75f4f0-ea0f-4b01-a3c9-01f0e186241a.JPG/r13_316_6002_3700_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg