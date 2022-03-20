subscribers-only,

Ararat Rural City councillors are set to receive a payride according to new allowance guidelines released by the Victorian government. On March 7, the Victorian Independent Remuneration Tribunal made its first determination (Determination No.01/2022) governing the pay rates of elected local government officials. The determination, which can be read on the Tribunal's website, applies to all mayors, deputy mayors and councillors in all Victorian councils, retroactively takes effect from December 18 2021. Allowances for mayors across the region will rise from $74,706 in 2022 to $83,007 in 2025, while deputy mayors will see their remuneration grow from $37,353 to $41,503. Councillors will see a pay rise from $24,080 in 2022 to $25,469 from December 2023. READ MORE: However, the biggest payrise in mid-west Victoria will be in Horsham. Ararat Rural City and Northern Grampians, Hindmarsh, West Wimmera and Yarriambiack Shires are all listed as Category One LGAs, while Horsham Rural City Council is listed as a Category Two. Until December 17, 2022, the Horsham Rural City Council's mayor would be paid $96,470, rising to $99,150 after December 18, 2022. In December 2023, the allowance for a Horsham mayor will reach $101,830 before rising again to $104,510 in 2024 and $107,189 in 2025. Councillors in Horsham Rural City Council can expect a smaller increase, from $30,024 in 2022 up to $31,756 onwards from December 2023. The determination has also set out a remote area travel allowance for Council members and provides eligibility criteria for claiming it. Council members who live more than 50km from where Council meets, or an event they are slated to attend, may claim up to $44 for each day up to a maximum of $5500 per annum. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here. Do you have something to say on this issue? Send a Letter to the Editor to editorial@araratadvertiser.com.au

