Green Hill Lake is a tourist hotspot once again, with the largest crowds visiting the campgrounds across the Labor Day long weekend since the pandemic began. With the Grampians ranges providing picturesque backdrop, the lake is host to many recreational activities such as bird watching, fishing and an array of water sports. Green Hill Lake Development Board president Gwenda Allgood said it was "absolutely remarkable" to see in excess of 250 caravans tents at the lake over the Labour Day long weekend. "It was just unbelievable the amount of families that visited over the weekend," she said. "The older generation were just walking around the lake and taking in the scenery and taking photos of the birds. "It was by far the most people who have been to the lake since COVID-19 started, hopefully they will all come back for Easter. "It was really great to know that we are open again and the board thinks it is just such a great thing for the town." MORE NEWS: Mrs Allgood said the visitors to the lake were great for the Ararat economy. "A lot of people that we go and speak to say to us that they don't bring anything with them because they know Ararat is just over the hill," she said. "We think that is really important because we have been working towards getting the town really going again since COVID-19." Mrs Allgood said the lake had gained a positive reputation across the state. "It's amazing that so many people know where we are," she said. "This year we had a Melbourne camping club come up for the weekend. "I always push the thought that our theme should be that Ararat is a 'great way to the Grampians' not a gateway but a great way."

