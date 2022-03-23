sport, local-sport,

The S.M.W Rovers netball sides are full of fresh faces and are eagerly awaiting their return to the court. The Rovers' A and B Grade sides both finished in seventh place in 2021, while their C Grade side finished last. A Grade coach Courtney Guy believes 2022 will be a "really good year" for the club with a host of new names set to grace the court. "I definitely think we are capable of improving," she said. "Hopefully we can create a positive environment for juniors and seniors across netball. "We want our girls to start building those relationships and becoming a really close team." OTHER NEWS: The club started pre-season training in the second week of February and has been able to fill all three teams. "We have had some really good numbers at training," she said. "We had a few injuries last year and didn't end up where we could have, the unpredictability of playing or not was tough." Headlining the new players at the Rovers is Daisy Walker from the Stawell Warriors in the Wimmera Football Netball League. "I think Daisy will be a big standout in our team this year," Guy said. "We are really excited to have her come across and as she will be really handy to have on both hands of the court. "Annie Armstrong is also coming back after having a year off with a baby, she will be a welcome return because she will add a bit of height." Fresh off a league best and fairest season, Guy said Tayla Fisher will once again be amongst the best players. "Tayla Fisher will once again be a force to be reckoned with," she said. "She polled a vote in every game last season, which shows her consistency." Guy said she was excited to be able to give some junior girls an opportunity to play in the open grade this season. "We have a couple of girls coming up who play under 15s," she said. "We have got Learmonth junior Scarlett Hay, she is an exceptionally graceful netball who brings great height to our side. "I'm excited to work with her and see her develop into a senior player over the season." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/0a972e13-489c-4dd3-9285-ca25519111dc.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg