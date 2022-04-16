sport, local-sport,

Tatyoon have a premiership firmly in their sights, after COVID-19 prevented them from achieving the ultimate success last season. The Hawks finished second on the Mininera ladder in 2021, winning 10 out of their 11 matches. Head coach Zac Tunbridge said the club was "aiming quite high" this season. "The expectation is to be very successful, I think we will be pretty disappointed if we don't give it a red hot crack," he said. The club has been holding three sessions a week, since returning to the track on November 2nd. "Training has been really good, we have had really good numbers" Tunbridge said. "I think the ability to be able to train every week without any disruptions has allowed a bit of stability amongst the group." MORE NEWS: Tunbridge said the group has put a major focus on versatility over the pre-season. "To be able to throw someone anywhere on the ground and them being able to do the job," he said. "We want to try and see if we get an edge over the competition by moving the magnets around." The Hawks have had a busy off-season, recruiting Tom Quick and Jay and Sam Anderson from Royal Park along with former best and fairest winner Sam Cronin returning to the club. Anthony Rosato has also joined the club, who was the youngest player to captain Gippsland Football League side Morwell at the age of 20. "Picking up five very quality players and Kieran Collins committing to us could do nothing but elevate us," Tunbridge said. "He (Anthony Rosato) is still only young but he has won three league best and fairest and has really taken on a bit of a leadership role, helping out midfield out where he can." Tunbridge said former Western Bulldogs player Kieran Collins, who has committed to the club full-time "is ready for a big year". "Kieran Collins had a tough year last year with injury and he has put in a big pre-season since November 2," he said. "He is very versatile, we will be looking to play him forward and back." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/10a53f78-ef2b-4b8a-8ce2-acf6afa8f72d.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg