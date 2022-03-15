subscribers-only,

Swifts-Great Western has won the 2021-22 Grampians Cricket Association title, after winning the first two matches of the best of three series. The victory is Combine's fifth title in a row, a feat which has never been achieved in the competition. Winning captain Sam Cocks said Bunagor-Tatyoon had been the "benchmark" all season and deserved to be in the grand final. "We had many great battles throughout the season, both teams played well during one day and T20 cricket,'' he said. "Credit to our boys we tried hard all weekend, I am sure we are going to enjoy this one as much as ever." The two sides first met at Tatyoon Recreation Reserve on Saturday afternoon, with both teams knowing victory would see the title within reach. After winning the toss, Swifts-Great Western captain Cocks decided to send Buangor-Tatyoon in to bat, in what turned out to be a masterstroke. READ MORE: Alarm bells rang early for Buangor-Tatyoon when A grade batting average winner Jacob Bates was trapped LBW off the bowling of Wil Clough for three runs. Clough would strike again not long after, dismissing fellow opener Riley Wood LBW for 10 runs. Buangor-Tatyoon only managed a further two runs before 2021-22 emerging star recipient James Phillips was caught by Matt Heffer off the bowling of Tom Eckel. The top-order collapse brought Jarrod Blandford (38 runs) and Tyler Cronin (32 runs) to the crease, who steadied the ship with a 41-run partnership. Tailenders Shaun Allen (19 runs) and Ryan Bates (11 runs) helped their side reach 7/127 after their 40 overs. Wil Clough was the pick of the bowlers with 3-29 off eight overs, while Tom Fitzgerald bowled two maidens and picked up 2-21 off his eight overs. In reply, Swifts-Great Western chased down the modest total in the 34th over, with seven wickets to spare. MORE NEWS: Buangor-Tatyoon was provided with a glimmer of hope when Combine captain Sam Cocks was caught by James Phillips off the bowling of Michael Harricks for 11 runs. Tom (34 runs) and Jesse Eckel (38 runs) would then turn the tide Combine's way with a 72-run partnership. Jack Cann (19 runs) and Rick Peters (24 runs) followed the Eckel brothers to the crease and ensured victory for Swifts-Great Western. Jarrod Blandford was the most economical bowler for Buangor-Tatyoon, bowling one maiden and taking 1-18 off six overs. The following day, the two sides met at Central Park with a fifth straight title firmly in the sights of Swifts-Great Western. In a change from the day before, Combine captain Cocks trusted his batters to post a winning first innings score on their home turf total as they scored 8-143 after their 40 overs. Opener Tom Eckel scored a game-high 46 runs and Jack Cann scored a further 42 runs, coming in at number four. Sam Cronin was the best bowler for Buangor-Tatyoon, with 3-20 after six overs. The equation for Buangor-Tatyoon was simple, chase down 143 runs and force the final to a third day, however, they would fall an agonising 10 runs short. Star batters Jacob Bates (two runs) and Sam Cronin (0 runs) failed to fire, although opening batsmen Riley Wood scored an impressive 44 runs to give his side a fighting chance. The middle-order battled hard through Tyler Cronin (24 runs), Shaun Allen (12 runs) and the innings was steadied through Michael Harricks (14 runs), although too much was left for too little as they were bowled out with an over to spare. Brady Miller was the pick of the bowlers in game two with one maiden and 4-24 off six overs. Tom Eckel was awarded player of the match honours for his efforts with the bat, he scored 38 runs in game one and 46 runs in game two. "It was an unreal game, goes to show cricket in the Grampians is alive and well," Eckel said. "We can all agree that Grampians cricket is on the rise." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/f5926bc4-86d2-4ba9-9f0d-565cf9f8d301.jpg/r0_189_2048_1346_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg