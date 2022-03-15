subscribers-only,

Ararat Rural City employers are invited to attend a workforce attraction forum at Alexandra Oval on March 18, aimed at employers looking to attract new workers for their business. The Ararat Workforce Connect Forum is being delivered by Ararat Rural City Council in partnership with the state government and supported by Regional Development Victoria, Jobs Victoria, Local Jobs Program, Department of Home Affairs, and local employment agencies. Ararat Rural Council chief executive, Dr Tim Harrison said Council wants to ensure all businesses have access to the "suitably skilled workforces they need" to capitalise on new opportunities. "By hosting a workforce attraction forum for employers, we are connecting government agencies with local businesses to ensure they're getting the appropriate support and help they need to attract both skilled and unskilled workers, not in the short term but for the long term. OTHER NEWS: "For the first time in Ararat, representatives from all levels of government and local employment service providers will be present at the forum, bringing invaluable insights on workforce attraction and on new pathways to grow your workforce. "You'll hear more various pathways, including the Pacific Labour Scheme, skilled visas from the Department of Home Affair to gauge what's on offer and Jobs Victoria has lots of resources for employers to be able to put on the workers they need. "Governments have a critical role to play in the prosperity of their local communities - working in partnership with industry, and state and federal government agencies, we are going to build on that here across our municipality." Dr Harrison said the forum is open to all industries and sectors looking for retention and attraction solutions for their business. "Ararat Rural City's economy is diverse and driven by agriculture, food and wine production, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, tourism and renewable energy," he said. "From the outset of the pandemic, Council has worked closely with our business community to support them through the challenges of COVID-19, from reopening under restrictions to helping retailers expand their outdoor dining offering. "I'm proud that over these past years, Ararat's economy has shown incredible resilience to the pandemic, as new small businesses have opened in Ararat, maintained a high retail occupancy rate and low unemployment rate. "Growing the critical mass of our population is key to securing rural sustainability and part of this is boosting our rural workforce, for what is a well-known challenge regionally." The Ararat Workforce Connect Forum will be held at Alexandra Oval Community Centre, Waratah Avenue from 1.30pm - 3.00pm on Friday, March 18 2022. Speakers include: While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

