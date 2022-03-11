news, property,

Details: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 3 $740,000 - $810,000 LAND: 6257 square metres AGENCY: Elders Real Estate Ararat CONTACT: David Jennings on 0417 371 872 This large double-storey Colorbond home is set on an approx. 6257 square metre allotment and packed with features galore. Inside downstairs has a large kitchen with an island bench, electric cooktop and oven, opens to the dining and living areas with split system and wood heating. The main bedroom has a walk-in robe and ensuite. Upstairs has a living room with a split system, views and open covered entertaining area. There are two more bedrooms and a potential study / bathroom. Searching for a new home this weekend? Check out our open homes on the map, click on the address for more great details. Outside there is a salt chlorinated inground pool with alfresco entry, landscaped gardens, vegie patch, fire pit, good fencing, and a cubby. There are two sheds and a 7.5 x 12m powered shed with toilet and shower for the handy person. The home has decking on three sides, a water tank, covered decked entertaining area, and a three-car carport. Call today.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/876dac75-5cae-4fb9-a132-7be7ecf796f1.jpg/r200_207_3000_1789_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg