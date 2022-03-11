House of the week | 4 Ash Grove, Ararat | Double-storey beauty with the lot
Details:
Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 3
$740,000 - $810,000
LAND: 6257 square metres
AGENCY: Elders Real Estate Ararat
CONTACT: David Jennings on 0417 371 872
This large double-storey Colorbond home is set on an approx. 6257 square metre allotment and packed with features galore.
Inside downstairs has a large kitchen with an island bench, electric cooktop and oven, opens to the dining and living areas with split system and wood heating.
The main bedroom has a walk-in robe and ensuite. Upstairs has a living room with a split system, views and open covered entertaining area. There are two more bedrooms and a potential study / bathroom.
Outside there is a salt chlorinated inground pool with alfresco entry, landscaped gardens, vegie patch, fire pit, good fencing, and a cubby. There are two sheds and a 7.5 x 12m powered shed with toilet and shower for the handy person.
The home has decking on three sides, a water tank, covered decked entertaining area, and a three-car carport. Call today.