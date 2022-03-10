subscribers-only,

THE ARARAT region will welcome more than 15,000 people at the weekend, as the popular Pitch Music and Arts Festival returns. For the first time since 2019, the sold-out festival will be a welcomed return for the region, its location near Mafeking, across the March long weekend. With 15,000 tickets sold, the event brings with it both economic benefits and challenges for businesses and services to the region. Northern Grampians LAC Inspector Jo Janes said it was pleasing to welcome events, tourists and visitors back to the area and to have the feeling of things returning to a more normal environment. "The priority for local police this weekend is to ensure safety for patrons travelling to, from and attending the festival while also maintaining usual police service delivery to the local community," she said. "In planning for this occasion local police have been working closely with event organisers and other stakeholders to ensure community safety is and remains our highest priority. "Additional police have also been rostered on to provide a police presence and patrols inside the event. This additional police will monitor the festival and provide additional security and support to festival-goers for the duration of the event." MORE NEWS: Inspector Janes said some festivals in the past have posed challenges for police including drug events such as drug driving, drug trafficking, along with possession and use of illicit drugs, medical episodes and sexual assaults. "To address these risks we have tailored a police response that includes having our proactive unit engage with patrons as they enter the festival dates as a part of our harm minimisation strategy," she said. "In planning for this occasion local police have been working closely with event organisers and other stakeholders to ensure community safety is and remains our highest priority." Inspector Janes said throughout the weekend police would provide a "highly visible" presence on the highways and roads. "We will be actively intercepting vehicles to enforce the road rules," she said. "We will be monitoring driver behaviour, including the use of mobile phones, seat belts and driver fatigue. "We will be randomly testing drivers for the presence of alcohol and illicit drugs by utilising our drug and alcohol testing buses." Inspector Janes said she wanted to reassure the community the festival would not impact the usual police service delivery. "It is because we have additional police on duty to cover the event, any calls for police assistance will still receive the usual police response and will not be impacted by the event," she said. The four-day-long electric music festival has a high profile lineup for its fifth instalment with Maceo Plex, Jayda G, Denis Sulta, Peach and Folating Points all set to feature. Festival director Filippo Palermo said he was "very excited" for the return of live music and the live concert space. "It has obviously been very hard to survive and weather the storm for businesses so we are really looking forward to coming back to the area and try to create a positive economic impact. "We really want to support the local community and run an exciting event." The festival is sold out with a record 15,000 people set to attend the festival across the four days. "I think people are definitely excited to experience live music again," Mr Palermo said. "We have done a lot of work to make sure festival etiquette, sustainability and contributing to the local community is a priority for festival-goers." Event manager Jeff Moss said after 18 months of planning, staff and volunteers were back on the ground. "It takes around three weeks to build everything from scratch, nothing gets brought in," Mr Moss said. "With the help of all the locals, we piece it together in time for the March long weekend "We have people from all around Australia bringing their production gear, stage gear and all sorts of equipment. "Everyone works together really well to make it a safe event." MORE NEWS: Ararat mayor Jo Armstrong said Council was pleased to welcome the Pitch Festival back to Moyston. "The return of major events in our rural city is a testament to the collective effort and coordination of organisers, our community, council and authorities," she said. "Hosting a major event like the Pitch Festival strengthens Moyston's appeal and creates more opportunity for people to experience and enjoy what our region has to offer. "The Pitch Festival not only gives our economy a boost but invests back into our community, supporting vital services and clubs. I encourage local businesses to stay open and capitalise on these events and show visitors true country hospitality.' Deputy mayor Bob Sanders said the festival has had a profound impact on the community. "Nearly all local clubs in some form especially around Moyston benefit from the event, it is a massive weekend," he said. "The economic benefit to the council is really good and I think having all these people here in such a picturesque place will encourage them to come back and spend money in our local area." Cr Sanders has been serving breakfast for the workers every day in the lead up to the event as part of the Ararat Lions Club. "As a local club we do really well out of it, we cook breakfast for the workers in the lead up to the event. It started off with 40 workers and ends up with around people who we provide meals for,' he said. "Moyston residents Lydia and Ross Jackson who have been volunteering for the Pitch Festival since its inception said "it is a lot of work, but worth it. "It is huge, over the last four years, we have probably dished out over $120,000 with grants and money made in the community," Lydia Jackson said. "Ross does the roster which includes 75 volunteers and that covers around 800 volunteering hours over the weekend. "The Moyston primary school benefit, the Moyston Willaura football club benefit the Willaura primary school and the Moyston CFA too, it's absolutely fantastic." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/0253558f-11f6-4296-b570-58706207bc86.JPG/r0_82_1620_997_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg