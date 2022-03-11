subscribers-only,

The Grampians Community Power Hub (G-CPH) is holding a free online webinar on Microgrids on March 24 7-8pm, to raise public awareness about how regional communities can benefit from renewable energy. The webinar will be hosted by Grampians Community Power Hub's project manager, Sowmya Nagaraj, who is an Engineer with a Masters in Sustainable Energy. BREAZE president, Dr Mary Debrett said the company hoped the microgrid webinar "will start conversations" in communities about how to best address that problem. Anecdotal evidence suggests communities across Victoria's westernmost LGAs suffer periodic energy reliability issues.," she said. READ MORE: "Microgrids are one of the potential solutions to this problem and can also help with grid firming. "We believe sharing the learnings from these will be of interest to regional communities across the Wimmera, obviously multiple perspectives are needed: local residents, business, electricity networks and renewable energy experts." Engaging with communities across the 11 local government areas that comprise the Grampians region, the role of the CPH is to identify and assist the development of projects. This might range from solar arrays, solar bulk buys and energy audits in community facilities, to assisting with the staged development of larger community scale projects. The Microgrid webinar will feature several experts in the field: Residents can register for the webinar via https://www.trybooking.com/BXWNT While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/e70b0a77-c454-499b-8691-9301962b1922.jpg/r0_51_1000_616_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg