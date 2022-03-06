6 simple ways to enjoy the outdoors on a budget

This is branded content.
When we're stuck at our desks, or perhaps clocked into an online meeting from our couches, it is easy to dream of a faraway adventure.
However, these dreams are usually dashed by logical thoughts that usually include budgetary restrictions or the fact that you can't take time away from work for too long.
But fear not, you can still enjoy your own escapades, minus the time or finance restrictions, and it simply comes from wandering into your backyard, or maybe just beyond that.
Here we break down for you how to enjoy the wonders of the great outdoors in every way possible, simply missing one thing, the extravagant price tag.
Choose your own adventure
The advantageous aspect of the great outdoors is the ability to walk outside and just go, the world is your oyster. Whilst being in an interior location can have its own positives, you're always limited to the room or area that you're in.
However, when you're outside you can continue to explore your surroundings and find new fun in whichever direction you're headed. You can either go the basic route, on your own two feet and wander around soaking up the wonders of nature.
Or perhaps you're looking for a more adrenaline-filled afternoon?
Find a mountain bike for sale and race into the horizon. Perhaps a slower payoff is what you're seeking, grab a fishing rod and park yourself at the next appropriate body of water you find.
There is no limit to what you can do when you're in nature, so breathe in the fresh air and get a load of that greenery, you're in for the adventure of a lifetime.
Activate your active side
Have those days in the office left much to be desired in terms of your daily step count?
It's time to kick off those work-appropriate wedges and slide on some supportive sneakers, lets's get active.
The beautiful thing about the open air is you can enjoy a sweat-inducing workout that doesn't include the usual adorning boredom or strain, and it's going to be one hundred times cheaper than a personal trainer.
Tailor your activity to your individual needs and interests. You could map out a hike and explore the wilderness, discovering beautiful flowers, birds, trees and all else that mother nature has to offer.
Or perhaps you have always loved swimming? Make your way over to one of Australia's beautiful beaches, or maybe a natural spring is hidden in amongst the greenery for you to dip your toes into.
No matter where you are, there is always something to do in the outdoors that will be sure to get your body moving, minus a signup fee.
Pack up a picnic
Perhaps working up a sweat isn't what you're seeking today. Fear not, there are slower ways to enjoy the beauty of the open air.
If you would like to enjoy the sun with someone special, an excellent idea is to pack up a picnic and find a shady area to set up your blanket and nibbles.
A picnic is always an ideal activity as it can be transferred to so many different situations. If romance is in the air, and you're looking to show someone special that you appreciate them, locate a spot with a view and soak up those sights as you sip some champagne and enjoy the company of your loved one.
Maybe the energy of the afternoon is less about romance and more about spending some seriously overdue time with your nearest and dearest.
Be it a national park, local beach, or gorgeous garden, pick the perfect environment for your fun-filled afternoon and enjoy some delicious eats that won't end with an eye-watering bill.
Go in search of stars
If your 9-5 does not give you adequate time to get to the beach, or out to enjoy a hike; worry not, there are after-dark activities that are just as wondrous.
One of the many beauties of our world is the stars, these are often dimmed or hidden by the stark city lights that fill our day to day, or rather, night to night.
Once you've logged off for the evening, grab a blanket, perhaps a snack or two and if there's a chill in the air be sure to rug up.
Find yourself a low pollution location and appreciate how the velvety dark sky glitters will little sparkles.
This activity doesn't include an entry fee and won't ask for a donation at the conclusion of the night. It also doubles as a romantic date.
You can go solo to really focus all your attention on the shimmering stars, or alternatively take your love out for the evening and spend it spotting constellations and shapes in the night sky.
Dig out your green thumb
If the great outdoors seems a little daunting to you, or you're slightly too time poor at the moment and are looking for a way to enjoy an activity on a budget.
Don't panic, there's a pursuit perfect for you. You needn't trek miles away, instead simply open the door to your garden.
On your lunch break, or those precious minutes before you start your day, plant a plethora of flora and fauna and reap the benefits of the seeds you've very literally sewn.
It's simple to start a garden on a budget as flower, vegetable and herb packets cost little more than a few dollars apiece.
So get planting and enjoy the fresh produce that you can proudly declare came from your garden.
Get to know geocaching
If you were the child who loved a scavenger hunt, then get ready to meet the 21st-century equivalent.
Whilst the modern counterpart may require a smartphone and the Geocaching app, it still shares the fee-free element.
Download the app and instantly join the world's largest scavenger hunt. Enjoy the rush of feeling like a child again as you trail for geocaches, they could be hidden around the corner from your home, or located near a wondrous national park.
Whatever you find, happy hunting.
No matter what your day looks like, there's always a way to have fun when you get yourself outside into the fresh air.
Whether it's gazing into the night sky or trekking through the bush in search of adventure.
No matter what you pick, revel in the fun you find, feeling safe in the fact that this activity won't break your bank.