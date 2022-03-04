news, property,

Details: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 4 Indicative buyer range $600,000 - $630,000 Sale by Fixed Date closing the 21st March, 2022 at 12pm (Unless sold prior). AGENCY: Ray White Real Estate CONTACT: Hayley Cox on 0419 834 530 This beautiful executive style four-bedroom two-bathroom property is set on a 1013 square metre allotment with the added bonus of front and rear street access. The kitchen is beautifully tiled, well presented with lovely timber cupboards, modern bench tops, double sink, electric oven and cooktop, tiled dining room with a large split system. Three additional bedrooms compliment the house, two include built-in robes plus there is a handy under loft storage area. If you're house hunting this weekend, don't leave home before checking out the open homes guide here. Click on the map address for all the details. A fully fenced yard is home to a large 9m x 3.5m shed with roller door and an additional 8m x 6m Colorbond shed with power, concrete floor and wood heater. Investors can expect a rental return of approx $420-450 per week. With central properties in high demand call to inspect.

