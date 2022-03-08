subscribers-only,

Ararat Gallery TAMA and Ararat Disability Carers Craft Connection group have joined forces to deliver a monthly craft and session aimed at carers and parents of children with disability. The next craft workshop will be held on March 8 at 10.30am at the Ararat Gallery TAMA, led by artist and Gallery staff member Grant Thomas. Participants can expect an oil painting activity focusing on local landscapes; no previous painting experience is required. Ararat Rural City Council mayor Jo Armstrong emphasised Council's commitment to supporting vital services and groups across the municipality. "Ararat Rural City Council has a long history of supporting programs and services that foster community connection," she said. MORE NEWS: "We're pleased to be supporting the program by providing a fantastic space for Ararat Disability Carers Craft Connection to facilitate their interactive workshops, along with supplies for the next session. "The Gallery has purchased supplies for the activity, including a post-card size canvas, brushes and oil paints. "Through supporting parents and carers of children with disability, Council aims to build more inclusive communities that encourage social participation and creativity. "It's a great opportunity for our carers to connect with others, have fun and have something worthwhile to take home with them at the end of the session." Pinarc Parent Support Program Coordinator Rebecca Paton emphasised the importance of self-care when looking after others, specifically carers with children or adults with disability. OTHER NEWS: "As a parent carer, I realise it can be difficult for carers to take time out for themselves, leading to feeling isolated from the community," Ms Paton said. "These sessions will encourage creativity and help connect with other carers in the community, who can be a great resource of information, support and friendship. "I am really excited about this Ararat-based group - the goal is to create a fun, friendly and relaxing environment for parents/carers of children with additional needs." The Ararat Disability Carers Craft Connection is run by the Pinarc Parent Support Program and funded by the Victorian Government. To register for the upcoming session, contact Pinarc Parent Support Program Coordinator Rebecca Paton on 5329 1361 or rpaton@pinarc.org.au. Group dates: While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

