East Grampians Health Service has made the difficult decision to close its theatre for a period of six weeks due to the current redevelopment works. Elective surgeries will cease from Monday March 7 and resume on Tuesday April 19, allowing the building team to complete works uninterrupted. EGHS are redeveloping its theatre complex which is part of a multi-million project which is also redeveloping and expanding the hospital's radiology and pathology areas and relocating the palliative care area. Orthopaedic, ophthalmology, urology, ear, nose, throat, gynaecology and general surgeries are classed as elective. OTHER NEWS: EGHS chief executive Nick Bush said the redevelopment works in the theatre area had reached a critical point and due to noise, vibration and dust all elective surgical lists will be closed for a six week period. "We look forward to our theatre department redevelopment being completed later this year, enabling us to increase our capacity and continue our quality care of patients from across the region," he said. "EGHS understands that this decision has a significant impact on patients, their families and all our staff and it is not a decision we take lightly." Around 300 patients have been impacted by the closure, however upon re-opening the redevelopment will allow 80 elective surgeries a week compared to 60 previously. "(The impacted patients) will be prioritised to be operated on as soon as we re-open," Mr Bush said. "If a patient becomes urgent they will be streamed to Ballarat Health Services." MORE NEWS: EGHS will still continue to provide maternity services throughout the closure, apart from the first three days, where EGHS will go on to obstetric bypass and patients will be guided to Ballarat Health Services. Mr Bush said the pause in elective surgery would eliminate patient and staff safety risks. "It will also prevent further delays and allow the project to be completed as planned and therefore increase the number of surgical patients treated in the second half of 2022," he said. Minister for Health Martin Foley visited East Grampians Health Service in late 2021 for a first look at the multi-million project which is redeveloping and expanding the hospital's theatre, radiology and pathology areas and relocating the palliative care area. EGHS doesn't anticipate the closure will impact other health services in the region. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

