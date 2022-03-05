subscribers-only,

The fixture has been released for the upcoming Western Victoria Female Football League (WVFFL) season. Stawell Warriors Female Football Club finished eighth in the WVFFL under 18s competition in the 2021 season with nine losses from as many matches. The Warriors are entering an under 18s team and a senior team, for the first time since 2018. OTHER NEWS: Stawell start off their senior campaign on Sunday April 3 by hosting 2021 second placed side South Warrnambool Roosters. The Warriors are set to face the Ararat Storm for the first time in four years in round five and then again in round 12. Stawell's under 18s side also begin their season on the first weekend of April against the Roosters, who finished on top of the ladder in 2021. The upcoming season consists of a 14 round home and away season with a bye slated for July 3, in-between rounds 12 and 13. There will be a three week finals series and the Grand Final is set to take place on August 7. With the league expanding to eight teams, across the season each team will play each other twice The Tyrendarra Female Football Club have joined the league for the first time in season 2022. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

