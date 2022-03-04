Help is on the way: Grampians SES members help at NSW floods

subscribers-only,

TWO staff members and two volunteers from the Grampians region have joined the other members from Victoria State Emergency Service who were deployed to New South Wales to support the state's flood disaster. On Monday night the NSW SES requested support from Victoria through the State Control Centre, with the first VICSES boat task force departing on Tuesday, to support the effort in Grafton, Lismore and Casino. 22 VICSES members have been deployed as part of the contingent, including; one taskforce leader, three divisional commanders, nine rescue boat crews. The crews will be traveling for one day, working for four, and then travelling back on Sunday. EMV is coordinating Victoria's multi-agency requests with the National Resource Sharing Centre. NSW is experiencing one of its biggest flood events in several decades, with above average rainfall recorded across much of the state. Victoria's strong and ongoing relationships with other states mean we can share personnel, skills, knowledge, equipment and experience. NSW SES crews supported Victoria following the severe storms in late October 2021. Victoria State Emergency Service task force leader Justin Navas said VICSES would help out in any way they could. "Thanks to those who have volunteered already and to their employers who let them go at short notice," he said. OTHER NEWS: "Such is the scale of what we're seeing in NSW, we may still see further requests for VICSES crews, with our volunteers on standby to help the local communities in NSW. "We expect the commitment will be significant across the response and recovery phase in NSW over the next few days." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/5be54e83-b171-4917-9aa2-5a9f0974d1a7.jpg/r2_164_1006_731_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg