Flash flooding possible in Ararat as rain moves across Victoria
Ararat is included in a severe thunderstorm warning issued via the Bureau of Meteorology on Tuesday morning.
The Bureau issued the warning for heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours.
"A broad trough of low pressure over western Victoria combines with a large high pressure system southeast of Tasmania, resulting in a humid easterly stream which will promote severe thunderstorm development today." the warning said.
According to the Bureau data, at noon on Tuesday Ararat had received 25mm of rain despite the constant fall for the past few hours.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
- If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low-lying areas and floodwater. Avoid travel if possible.
- Stay safe by avoiding dangerous hazards, such as floodwater, mud, debris, damaged roads and fallen trees.
- Be aware - heat, fire or recent storms may make trees unstable and more likely to fall when it's windy or wet.
- Check that loose items, such as outdoor settings, umbrellas and trampolines are safely secured. Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
- Stay indoors and away from windows.
- If outdoors, move to a safe place indoors. Stay away from trees, drains, gutters, creeks and waterways.
- Stay away from fallen powerlines - always assume they are live.
- Be aware that in fire affected areas, rainfall run-off into waterways may contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks. Heavy rainfall may also increase the potential for landslides and debris across roads.
- Stay informed: Monitor weather warnings, forecasts and river levels at the Bureau of Meteorology website, and warnings through VicEmergency website/app/hotline.
