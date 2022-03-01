Ararat is included in a severe thunderstorm warning issued via the Bureau of Meteorology on Tuesday morning. The Bureau issued the warning for heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours. "A broad trough of low pressure over western Victoria combines with a large high pressure system southeast of Tasmania, resulting in a humid easterly stream which will promote severe thunderstorm development today." the warning said. RELATED COVERAGE: NSW, Queensland flood updates: more told to evacuate According to the Bureau data, at noon on Tuesday Ararat had received 25mm of rain despite the constant fall for the past few hours. The State Emergency Service advises that people should: While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

