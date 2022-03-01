subscribers-only,

The fixture has been released for the upcoming Western Victoria Female Football League (WVFFL) season. The Storm finished sixth in the WVFFL in the 2021 season with three losses from as many matches. Ararat start off their campaign on Sunday April 3 against league newcomers Tyrendarra Female Football Club. MORE NEWS: The Storm don't have to wait long to face established opposition, as they will play 2021 second placed side South Warrnambool Roosters in round two. Ararat are set to face Stawell for the first time since 2018 in round five and then again in round 12. The upcoming season consists of a 14 round home and away season with a bye slated for July 3, in-between rounds 12 and 13. There will be a three week finals series and the Grand Final is set to take place on August 7. With the league expanding to eight teams, across the season each team will play each other twice The Tyrendarra Female Football Club have joined the league for the first time in season 2022. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/d46668d6-f12b-4032-ae00-0bc6c7c0942f.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg