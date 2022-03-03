subscribers-only,

The Lake Bolac Hotel is celebrating its 160th birthday in style with festivities planned throughout the month of April. The pub was made in 1862 from locally acquired bluestone and in the early years the establishment served the community for church services, as a barber-shop and as a morgue. Hotel owner Jason Parr said the pub is aiming to return to its former glory. "The hotel is the centre of the town," he said. "Without the hotel, the town dies. "The pub used to be a social point where people would come to, we need to try and capture that again." With COVID-19 taking its toll on the business, Mr Parr was hopeful the celebrations would bring some much needed buzz to the hotel. "It's been a hard slog out of COVID-10 for hotels, especially regional pubs, but we are soldiering on and celebrating the hotel's 160 years," he said. "A lot of the hotels survive by turning themselves into a good food restaurant. "We are expanding the menu and we provide good wholesome food at a good price. "That's what we are getting a good name for." MORE NEWS: The festivities begin on April 9 and 10 where visitors can "step back in time" to the 1800s with the Cobb and Co coach travelling from the caravan park to the hotel on the Saturday afternoon. Historical tours of the hotel will be conducted by the local historical society and Lee Morgan will be performing live on the Saturday night. "We'll also be having hand shearing demonstrations in the hotel that afternoon and we will all be dressed up in period costumes," Mr Parr said. "We are basically trying to get a feeling of being back in the 1800's." Celebrations are set to continue over the Easter weekend with paranormal ghost tours of the hotel hosted by Twisted History Limelight tours on the Friday night and Brett Littlefair set to provide live music on the Saturday night. The festivities will conclude with a vintage and classic car and bike show to take place over the ANZAC weekend. "This is sure to be a big event as the Warrnambool and Ararat Car Clubs will be attending and invitations have been sent to Hamilton and various Ballarat Clubs," Mr Parr said. "On the Saturday night a well established country singer from Bendigo, Cameron Mason will be playing as well."

