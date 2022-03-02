subscribers-only,

Sionnach Rua's Great Irish Song Book brings Ireland's rich and unique culture to the shores of Australia, with a romantic passion that runs deep in Celtic veins. Sionnach Rua's Great Irish SongBook is an authentic music and story catalogue from Irish born and raised frontman, Gallie. Interwoven with rich stories from Gallie's Irish upbringing, with tales of Irish traditions and histories, audiences will be transported back to a lively session in a celebration of Celtic music with songs ranging from Planxty to Van Morrison to the Dubliners. OTHER NEWS: This stage show will attempt to make the audience like they are in an Irish bar without having to travel to Dingle. Joining Gallie are acclaimed Australian maestro's and multi-instrumentalists, Jen Anderson [fiddle] Paddy Montgomery [bouzouki, guitar, mandolin, bodhran] Luke Plumb [mandolin, guitar] and Sam Davies [uilleann pipes, tin whistle, low whistle]. The performance was made possible with the help of Ararat Live and Ararat Town Hall.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/7885297b-28b7-4325-a84c-bba3002543fb.jpg/r0_1505_3579_3527_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg