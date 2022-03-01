subscribers-only,

East Grampians Health Service's aged care residents are using technology to play games and have fun. The health service received $38,000 funding through the Public Sector Aged Care Services Enhancing Telehealth and Resident Communication Grants program to purchase the technology called omiVista Mobii Interactive Projection System, as well as a number of lap, tops and iPads to assist residents keep in touch with family and friends. EGHS residential support coordinator Wendy Dumesny said the system projects images onto the floor, a table or even onto a bedsheet and is portable so can easily be moved to areas where it will be of most value. READ MORE: "Through the projection and sound, it creates a relaxing environment that promotes fun, activity, and cognitive stimulation for a wide range of residents," she said. "There are 108 different games, quizzes and puzzles, all of which can be personalised to enhance the experience for each individual." This technology won the National Dementia Care Outstanding Product Award in 2018 for the many opportunities it brings to people living in aged care. Some of the games currently being enjoyed involve residents using pool noodles to 'break' eggs projected onto a table and a xylophone that when projected onto the floor plays notes as residents walk over each bar. OTHER NEWS: "There's also the option to personalise programs, for example, when autumn leaves are swept aside it reveals a family photo or a photo of a childhood home," Ms Dumesny said. Currently being enjoyed by residents at 70 Lowe Street, the technology will move around EGHS's other aged care facilities including Garden View Court and Willaura Health Care.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/3b6ef798-f156-42de-b3f3-ecd7b30c5f93.JPG/r0_361_3407_2286_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg