subscribers-only,

The Stawell Pioneers Soccer Club is ready to take the next step as they approach their third year on the football field. In 2021 the Pioneers finished third in the South West Victorian Football Association with eight wins from 11 matches. Stawell president Jason Oosthuizen said the club is looking "really good" ahead of their first practice match against Sebastopol Vikings in Ballarat on March 6. "I think the team will do really well this year," Oosthuizen said. "There are a lot of new faces and old faces that are coming back, which is exciting. "We have got some decent expectations as a club and the players are really skillful and really good to work with." OTHER NEWS: The senior team continued training after the conclusion of last season before taking a break over the new year period to build on the heights of 2021. "We have been training for almost a month since returning this year and numbers are slowly growing and we are looking really sharp," Oosthuizen said. Oosthuizen said the highlight of the 2021 season was travelling to Friendly Societies Reserve to defeat the previously undefeated Portland Panthers 6-0 in round six. "The guys played pretty well that day," he said. "If we can play like that this year I am very optimistic about our chances." Oosthuizen said he expected striker Stephen Tani and defender Leon Aruafu to take their games to another level this year after breakout seasons in 2021. "Stephen and Leon are really skillful players," he said. "Leon usually plays in left or right back in defence, and Stephen won our golden boot and best and fairest last year; we are expecting big things from them. "We also have Jeff Maasland from the Netherlands; he is a fantastic player and an integral part of the team. "He really controls the midfield when he plays and he is a great box to box midfielder." READ MORE: The club hopes to add an under 16's women's and reserves side this season, with the first three years of the club being a resounding success. "That's the club's goal, whether it happens this year or next year we have tentatively put into the league we are hoping to have that happen this year," Oosthuizen said. "If there are any women around that are keen to play that would be fantastic because we are wanting to start the first women's pioneers team this year." The club is looking for players, coaching staff and volunteers for the upcoming SWVFA season. Juniors train Tuesdays and Fridays 4.15pm, and seniors train at 6pm Wednesdays and Sundays. If anyone in the region is wanting to play or find out more about the club email www.stawellsoccerclub.com or call Jason Oosthuizen on 0455 767 642. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/8ad5a6f8-1305-4ad7-bdbb-fe5c6ab841ea.JPG/r0_82_1620_997_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg