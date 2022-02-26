subscribers-only,

POLICE are investigating a suspicious grass fire in Ararat on Saturday morning, 26 February. Ararat police members were patrolling when they observed smoke coming from an area adjacent to Banksia Street about 1.30am. Officers used a garden hose to contain the fire before firefighters attended and promptly extinguished the fire. No buildings were damaged and a police officer was assessed for smoke inhalation. A crime scene was established with a fire investigator attending later that day. The cause of the fire is believed to be suspicious and investigation of ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/9d381655-d850-4935-adc4-705edf6e302f.jpg/r0_591_1532_1457_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg