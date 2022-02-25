news, property,

Details: Bed 5 Bath 2 Cars 4 $975,000 - $995,000 AGENCY: Ararat Ballarat Real Estate CONTACT: Aidan Moar on 0458 579 328 INSPECT: By appointment What a showstopper! This impressive custom-built masterpiece is nestled on a huge 5100 square metre (approximately) landscaped allotment. The quality entertainers' kitchen includes stunning Caesarstone benches, a 900mm cooker, dishwasher and a large walk-in pantry. It flows seamlessly into the dining area and main living zone, which allows spectacular window views of the pool, entertaining area and gardens. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the listings of open homes on our map. Click on the address for all the deets! There is a formal lounge, an open-plan family room adjacent to the kitchen, plus a large rumpus room with double door entry. The large main suite offers privacy and a place of retreat with its huge walk-through robe, while the three remaining bedrooms all have built-in robes. An office/fifth bedroom can be set up as a home office. Outside the undercover entertaining space overlooks the solar heated 9m x 4m pool, brick pizza oven, 12m x 7.5m concreted and powered shed with toilet and shower. Call today.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/41b908a9-602c-4929-a3a9-b602885bd8b1.jpg/r0_67_2800_1649_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg