The Pyrenees Grapegrowers and Winemakers are eagerly awaiting the return of the Pyrenees Unearthed Festival at Avoca on Saturday April 9. The festival is held along the banks of the Avoca River and showcases 21 of the Pyrenees and Grampians regions' wine producers. Pyrenees Grapegrowers and Winemakers Association president Peter Bicknell says with tickets limited to 1200, they are selling faster than ever before. "Last year the event sold out some weeks before the day, much to the disappointment of those that missed out on tickets," he said. 'We're heading toward another sold out event in 2022 and encourage those planning to attend to secure their tickets." OTHER NEWS: The event provides an opportunity for festival goers to enjoy the best wines of Western Victoria, discovering some new favourites from many lesser-known producers alongside the regions' most famous brands. Winemaker Allen Hart of Dogrock said "all was going well" ahead of he festival. "El Nia has delivered mild conditions, lush vine canopies and great-looking fruit," he said. "We are in for a bumper year". The lineup for music, wine, food and children's' activities will all be announced in the coming weeks. A final release of adult tickets are now on sale and free tickets are available for children under sixteen years of age - visit www.pyreneesunearthedfestival.com.au for more information. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

