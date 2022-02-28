subscribers-only,

Ararat Gallery TAMA will reveal its latest exhibition at an official opening event on March 5. Pages from a Lockdown Diary, by Carole Wilson and Tim Craker, presents a series of work that explores the passing of time built up from daily repetitive actions and activity. Ararat Rural City Council mayor, Cr Jo Armstrong is pleased to see return of opening events to the Ararat Gallery TAMA after a two-year hiatus. "Ararat Gallery TAMA is thrilled to again host an official opening for their next exhibition, Pages From A Lockdown Diary, from Ballarat-based artists Carole Wilson and Tim Craker," she said. "Importantly, this will be the first time an official opening event will be held in two years. Everyone is welcome to attend the celebration -- a highlight will be hearing from the artists themselves. "We are truly privileged to have a top-class institution that supports access to art and culture and continues to deliver engaging exhibitions." IN OTHER NEWS: Ballarat-based artist Tim Craker said he and Carole Wilson were excited to show their latest work which stems from activity during the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, allowing them to reflect on older work as well as make new work. "We first started planning for this exhibition at the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020 - with Ararat Gallery TAMA being a textile gallery, we felt the process of our work aligned nicely with the Gallery," said Mr Craker. "The idea of the show is like someone writing in their journal during lockdown, recording the days that have gone by. There's a meditative aspect of repetitive activity - it's very therapeutic. "My style of work involves collecting packaging or discarded household materials, from plastic lids to wooden ice cream sticks, and figuring out how best to assemble them." MORE NEWS: Accomplished artist and Federation University associate professor Carole Wilson has a strong connection to the Ararat Gallery where she previously exhibited works within the 'Gardenesque' and 'Stack, Pack, Roll, Unfold' exhibit and again as part of her PhD examination, 'Stitch'. Carole's series is made from discarded materials like maps and atlases that are handstitched on paper, her work captures the hidden beauty of items that were once used in a different era. "Landscape, memory, and connection to place are key themes that are found in my hand-stitched maps," said Ms Wilson. "For me, the exhibition is very much about the passing of time, there's a lot of quiet repetition, like stitching, knotting, day after day. "We both work with stuff that many people may throw away, it's a way to honour or memorialise the materials rather than it going to waste." The official opening of Pages from a Lockdown Diary will take place on Saturday March 5, with speeches from 2pm, followed by drinks and nibbles served at Foragers café until 4pm. Visit www.araratgallerytama.com.au to reserve a spot today. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

