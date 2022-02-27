subscribers-only,

Live performances and community events are starting to re-emerge as the Ararat Town Hall announces its latest program. From moving works of drama, live music to community workshops, the Ararat Town Hall has something for everyone. Ararat Rural City Council mayor, Cr Jo Armstrong said the team at the Ararat Town Hall is excited to reveal its March-April program, offering a diverse range of performances. "As Ararat Rural City continues to reopen, live music concerts, theatre and community gatherings are among the events starting to come back to the Ararat Town Hall," she said. "The shows in the March-April 2022 program are sure to amuse, entertain and delight - there really is something for everyone, whether you enjoy live music or love to watch theatre. "Local audiences will have the chance to see the likes of iconic rock n' roll band Spectrum, folk singers Jessie Monk and Darcy Fox, Great Irish Song Book among many others. "We're fortunate to have a state-of-the-art performance venue that continues to attract quality performers back to the Ararat stage - it is great to see the joy they bring to the audience." OTHER NEWS: A procession of iconic names and up-and-coming musicians will take the Ararat stage this March, kicking off with the first of 2022's free concerts. Rock band Spectrum is set to perform on March 9, followed by inspiring folk singers Jessie Monk and Darcy Fox towards the end of the month. Next up is the Australian musical, The Man They Call Banjo, by playwright Felix Meagher and Dennis O'Keeffe tells the tale behind Australia's favourite song, Waltzing Matilda. Alongside the performances, there will be a series of talks hosted by local community groups, including the Ararat Landcare Group's Urban Tree Seminar on March 1 and a Solar and Battery Information Meeting on March 2. OTHER NEWS: The March/April lineup: Spectrum Wednesday, March 9 - 2pm Free afternoon concert as part of the Victorian Seniors Festival, residents will be able to enjoy a free concert as part of the Victorian Seniors Festival with one of Australia's most iconic '70s rock bands. Jessie Monk and Darcy Fox in partnership with Ararat Live Wednesday, 30 March - 8pm Folk/pop singer-songwriters with passion for storytelling The Man They Call Banjo Sunday, April 3 - 2pm Set during the height of the Western Queensland Shearers strike of 1894, The Man They Call The Banjo tells of the writing of Waltzing Matilda, and the love triangle that poet, Banjo Paterson found himself trapped in while on a visit to Dagworth Station. Sionnach Rua's Great Irish Song Book in partnership with Ararat Live Wednesday, 27 April 2022 - 8pm - 10pm Laugh, sing, cry and surrender your heart to Ireland's greatest stories, songs and music. Community Events Urban Tree Seminar: Making Choices for a changing climate by Ararat Landcare Group Tuesday, 1 March - 9.30am - 4pm Learn about the benefits and challenges of managing urban trees Ararat Solar and Battery Information Meeting by MASH (More Australian Solar Homes) Wednesday, 2 March - 6.00pm - 7.30pm Find out about the council-supported solar and battery storage bulk-buy program To book a ticket or register for an upcoming information meeting, visit www.ararattownhall.com.au or drop by the Visitor Information Centre on 82 Vincent Street, Ararat. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Adver tiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

