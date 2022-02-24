subscribers-only,

The semi finals Grampians Bowls Association saw competitive action across both division with Lake Bolac and most likely Aradale advancing straight through the grand finals. The Semi Finals of the Grampians Saturday Pennant Division 1 2021-22 competition, saw Aradale and Lake Bolac advance. Lake Bolac (70 shots) defeated Stawell (63 shots) to claim an eight to four victory. Stawell got off to a good start winning the first rink 26-25, however it would soon be one rink each as Lake Bolac won the second rink 24 shots to 14. Stawell won the final rink 23 shots to 21, to claim a further two points. Despite the loss, Stawell will utilize their double chance and fight another day. Meanwhile, Aradale (71 shots) convincingly accounted for VRI (57 shots), claiming a 10 point to two victory. . Aradale won the first rink 25 shots to 22 and the second 27 shots to 21. Chalambar won the third and final rink 27 shots to 19 to claim two points from the matchup. Lake Bolac's victory sees them advance straight through to the grand final, while Stawell is set to face Aradale for a spot in the grand final. Preliminary Final READ MORE: Last week's Grampians Bowls Association Pennant Division two semi finals saw Ararat Green and advance to the next round. Ararat Green (76 shots) defeated Ararat Gold (68 shots) to claim a 10 point to two victory. Green looked strong early as they won the first rink in convincing fashion 28 shots to 17. Gold would hit back, winning the second rink 29 shots to 17, although Green would win the final rink 31 shots to 22. Ararat Green (76 shots) defeated Ararat Gold (68 shots) to claim a 10 point to two victory. Green looked strong early as they won the first rink in convincing fashion 28 shots to 17. Gold would hit back, winning the second rink 29 shots to 17, although Green would win the final rink 31 shots to 22. IN OTHER NEWS: Heading into the preliminary finals, Ararat Green is due to fight for a spot in the grand final against Aradale or Stawell. Formal results of the match between Aradale and Stawell were still pending at the time of publication, however rink results were available. Aradale won the first rink 21 shots to 15 to earn an early lead, before winning a tense second rink 21 shots to 20. Stawell wasn't finished surging however, and the final rink was tied 22 shots apiece. Preliminary Final While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/8499e225-fd1c-45ae-bfb4-1b88dc575cd5.jpg/r6_0_1195_672_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg