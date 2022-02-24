subscribers-only,

The Ararat Rural City Council continues to find ways to showcase the region. New digital kiosks have been installed across the city centre to help connect residents and tourists to what Ararat has to offer. Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said the newly installed signs will help showcase the town. OTHER NEWS: "Council has been actively delivering initiatives that showcase the very best of our region, including newly installed digital kiosks across Ararat," he said. "The outdoor wayfinding kiosks will unlock additional opportunities to showcase the latest tourism offerings and local events, further enhancing the visitor experience while supporting businesses." There are four digital kiosks which are set to be installed across he municipality. The kiosks are set to be fully operational in the coming weeks.

