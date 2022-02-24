subscribers-only,

The ADTA Tennis semi finals were played last weekend at the Ararat Courts with two fiery games played out over the afternoon, with some wonderful tennis on display. The reigning premiers Elmhurst-Amphitheatre took on fourth placed Crowlands. The Crowlands side was a little shorthanded on the day, and started out on the backfoot, with the Elmhurst side dominating the Men's draw. Josh Barker and Trevor Field came out firing against Keith Boatman and Doug Newberry. A similar story played out on the other court, with Daryll Driscoll and Cam Roberts defeating Julia Boatman (standing in for the shorthanded men's section) and Jack Newberry in a very similar score line. The other combinations in the men's section also went the way of Elmhurst Amphitheatre, with Josh and Darryl defeating the Boatman's, and Trevor and Cam getting the upper hand against the Newberry's. The ladies section was a different story altogether. Kate Vance and Marylou Boatman of Crowlands started out with a strong victory over Sally Roberts and Mel Murnane, while Alana Newberry and Annabelle Price narrowly avoided a tiebreak, defeating Aimee Harrison and Merryn Boatman. Kate and Alana continued for Crowlands against Sally and Amy, while Mel and Merryn got one back for Elmhurst against Marylou and Annabelle. IN OTHER NEWS: At a section a piece, it was once again down to the mixed to determine the result, and once again, Elmhurst flexed it's strong mixed combinations in all four matches, taking out all four matches to set up their title defence next week. Across the carpark on the northern courts, Ararat took on Landsborough in an attempt to make it to their third straight grand final. The Ararat men started out with a win, with Nick Oliver and John Hannett getting the points over Liam Scott and Linden Murray. On the other court, Landsborough took a narrow lead with a win from Aiden Lee and Theo Browne over Sonny Walton and Tom Bartlett. With a narrow lead, Landsborough managed to extend that lead by one with a tiebreak win from Liam and Aiden over Nick and Sonny. Linden and Theo finished off the section strongly for Landsborough with a solid win over John and Tom. The ladies section was a tight battle. Tahni Skewes and Mel Roberts opened strongly for Ararat with a good win over Christiana Henke and Claire Monaghan, while Emma Bourke and Simone Scott squared the ledger for Landsborough over Ella McLoughlin and Laura Cameron. Christiana and Emma narrowly defeated Tahni and Ella, while Mel and Laura defeated Claire and Simone to level the section at 26 games each, splitting the points. READ MORE: Once again, the mixed section was going to be the decider, with Landsborough holding on to a seven game lead going into the final stanza. Nick and Tahni started strong with a good victory for Ararat over Liam and Christiana, but that was where the Ararat side ended it's run. Linden and Claire for Landsborough took out a solid win over John and Mel to all but seal the victory as Landsborough continued to take out the match and seal their spot in the big dance. Well done to all who participated in the season, as we look toward the climactic end next week with Elmhurst Amphitheatre taking on Landsborough to decide the Champions for this season. The match will be played on neutral territory at Buangor on Saturday February 26 at 12.30pm. Well done to both Landsborough and Elmhurst Amphitheatre on their wins this week, and best of luck to both sides in the big "LandsHurst" Grand Final.

