The Ararat region has lost a powerhouse of a woman and a champion of the theatre in the passing of Theresa Tonks (Duffy). Teresa was a theatrical producer and head of the drama department at Marian College for almost two decades and leaves behind a legacy that is impossible to measure. Teresa passed away at the early age of 50 with her two children, Gabriel and Imogene, near her. She was the first patient at the new Ararat Palliative Care unit. She had worked and fought against breast cancer for 10 years and insisted (strongly) that she should remain at her beloved property at Rhymney with the support of her family for as long as possible. With the assistance of the practical and compassionate genius of the Palliative Care team at Ararat and District Nursing - her family were able to help her do this. READ MORE: At her last school production which was the hard boiled, slick, American commedia dell'Arte production, The Lucky Stiff, past students poured out their tributes for the impact that Teresa (sometimes known as Tess or Tonks) had on their own careers and love of literature, musical theatre and drama. Among those mourning for her are former students, her teacher colleagues, her many comrades from stage performances and healthcare professionals have captured her in one word: "unforgettable!" Her family thinks so too. Teresa was the third youngest of a large family of 11 children who were "born and bred" as the Irish say in Kew, Melbourne. Her parents Susanna and Frank Duffy, each in their own way, had perhaps lit the fuse of her passion for theatre. Her younger sister Siobhan recalled how early her outstanding gifts for theatrical creativity were evident: "Her love of performance, play and dance was also a vivid memory throughout our childhood. It might have been Dad's old vegetable garden that one winter's day was transformed into a first world war trench - in my memory this was the Somme - it was muddy, it was bitterly cold but nothing could dampen the epic battle in our imaginations. "It might have been the sitting room that was transformed into a stage where our freeform, interpretative dance skills brought Grieg's 'Hall of the mountain king' to life." Teresa developed a love of words, storytelling and literature very early. She graduated in Arts from Monash University with a major in literature (the works of Thomas Hardy) and a minor in Spanish. She combined this with drive for travel and a fascination with her namesake and 16th century Spanish founder, writer and saint- Teresa of Avila by walking through Spain to Avila. She completed a number of post-graduate qualifications after moving to Ballarat to study at Australian Catholic University. She worked as a teacher in the tough corridors of outer London for some time before returning to Australia. IN OTHER NEWS: Teresa was committed to education in regional and rural settings. She taught senior and other students at St Joseph's Echuca, St Teresa's Mission Alice Springs, Brauer College in Warrnambool and other posts before settling in Ararat - a place she called "my community." It was in Ararat that her dramatic visions took flight. Harnessed to this was a passion for social justice and insight that the magic and community of the theatre could lift up and transform young people who were marginal or in difficulty. Her life was inspired by a particular workshop by the voice coach and visionary acting coach Patsy Rodenburg who took her work into prisons. "What I admired so much about her teaching, and her mentoring was that she was so good at sharing a creative vision," Siobhan Duffy said. "A vision that had scope and room for others to grow and create their own memories. She asked a lot from her own children Imogene and Gabe, her performers and her colleagues but I don't believe she ever asked for anything that she wasn't prepared to give herself. And she gave generously, instinctively and creatively." Obit Teresa Duffy (Tonks) 11.6.71 -16.2.22 Anna Krohn is a sister of the deceased While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xZTdZ6tEPcDnFXvZB8aTeZ/40c11937-966b-4c71-9256-aad3444003e7.jpg/r0_250_1536_1118_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg