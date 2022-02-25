The Crazy Day Sales are a great way to not only have some fun, by joining in with everyone else taking part, but to also show your support for the local businesses in your town. As well, it's the best time to be out and about, bumping into your neighbours who you haven't seen for such a long time in most cases, and to simply smile and say hello to someone, usually a local. Of course it's also a good thing to shop in your local stores, everybody says so, but do you really know why? When you stop to think about it, shopping locally makes perfect sense, because it helps keep your town alive! Buying local keeps money in our community. When you buy locally, the small business you're making your purchase from certainly benefits, but the benefits keep growing. A small business that does well is likely to hire more people, who then spend more money in the community. Buying locally also pours money into the local institutions who need it, like our community's libraries, schools and infrastructure. Local businesses are also more likely to donate to your school's readathon, the footy club's raffle, or the netball club's lamington drive, where the funds you raise help make improvements that all can enjoy. Your stories live here too. Buying locally is a whole different experience. Each small business in our community is unique, offering a true connection with customers and a real understanding of their visitors' needs. Think about the diversity of stepping into a local boutique to do some clothes shopping. Local artisans and craftspeople can show off their wares and build a following when you shop locally. In addition, local businesses are typically far more flexible, adjusting to meet the immediate needs of customers much more quickly. They can also do a better job of stocking the products our community members want, since they're part of the community. Buying local keeps our community unique because when your local shopping district is filled with local retailers, you create a sense of self-image that helps define our community. Every local retailer is one of our neighbours who has taken a risk to try to make our region a better, stronger place, and along with your help, boosts the economy.

Crazy Day Sales Day | Join in the Crazy Day fun

