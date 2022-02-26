subscribers-only,

ARARAT residents are pushing to be heard by the local government over highway safety issues. The Ararat Rural City Council has considered the petition from Western Highway residents at the February 22 council meeting. Residents of the Western Highway between Kennel Road and Pollard Lane and the western side between Morella Road and McLoughlin Road submitted a joint letter to the council expressing concerns about this section off the Western Highway due to safety issues. Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said he had "a really good, honest discussion" with the residents about the issues that faced them and possible solutions on February 14. "Their desire to have service roads built would be an expensive undertaking," he said. "The solution proposed by residents would have a significant impact on the budget as the likely cost is more than $1.5million. "The cost benefit of such an approach would need to be carefully considered within the context of future year budgets and the 10-year Asset Plan." IN OTHER NEWS: A petition was initially presented at the January 25 Ararat Council Meeting; it was sought that the petition lay on the table until the February 22 meeting. The letter indicated safety concerns for motorists, cyclists, those using mobility devices and pedestrians accessing the Western Highway and suggested the inclusion of service roads. Upon meeting with Dr Harrison, residents reiterated their desire to create service roads along the subject stretch of highway to facilitate safer access, which is the model applied along sections of the Western Highway closer to Ararat. Dr Harrison said it was agreed he would meet with Regional Roads Victoria to discuss possible approaches to improving the safety of road users along this section of the Western Highway and report back to the residents before addressing the progress at the April 22 Council meeting. "As the Western Highway is the responsibility of Regional Roads Victoria, it is critical that RRV is included in efforts to resolve the road safety concerns of residents," he said. "Heavy vehicle transport along that route is a key safety concern." READ MORE: Councillor Gwenda Allgood said safety concerns along the Western Highway have been "a serious concern for years". "We haven't been able to come up with a resolution so I like the resolution that the CEO has come up with," she said. "Going out there and actually seeing what happens is actually very frightening and it has been for some time." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

