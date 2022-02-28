subscribers-only,

Despite wet conditions, Ararat saw a slight decrease in water usage in 2021. Last year was Australia's coolest year since 2012 and the wettest since 2016. GWMWater managing director Mark Williams said, as the statistics show, summer months typically see higher water usage as residents water gardens and use water to stay cool. "Although it is important to stay hydrated and cool on hot days, we need to ensure we are using water wisely and in line with Permanent Water Saving Rules which apply at all times across Victoria," he said. In Jan-March of 2021, the municipality saw increased usage, with the dryer condition a possible contributing factor. Over the second quarter of 2021, Ararat residents' water usage slightly declined from 43.19 kilolitres on average per residential connection to 38.54. From July to September, the usage remained steady, while in the final quarter of the year, Ararat saw a substantial decrease to coincide with La Nina. In 2020 residents used on average 58.67 kilolitres, while last year, the average dropped to 52.03. In November, the Bureau of Meteorology declared a La Nina a reality, contributing to the country's wettest spring in 10 years. La Nina is part of a cycle known as the El Nino-southern oscillation, involving a natural shift in ocean temperatures and weather patterns in the Pacific Ocean, bringing high levels of rain, floods and cyclones.

