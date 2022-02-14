subscribers-only,

THE Ararat Rural City Council unanimously acknowledged the objection and ongoing negotiation with GrainCorp regarding agenda item 2.1 at the February 15 unplanned meeting. The Council has been working since 2018 to implement the findings of the Rural Ararat Heritage Study (2016). The Council's manager for planning, community and compliance Veronica Schilling the piece of work was a culmination of "quite an extensive number" of years of project. "It is one of the few that has been done in the past 15 years in the state," Ms Schilling said. OTHER NEWS: The majority of the 110 sites and precincts were included in the amendment to the Planning Scheme on June 10 June 2021. Five sites were excluded due to errors or inconsistencies in notification of owners, and one site was mapped incompletely. "To address this and to make sure everyone had procedural fairness we repaired the advertising and made sure all of the correct people were notified," Ms Schilling said. "Those were sent out in mid-December and given the time of year, the 28 day notice period was extended to almost eight weeks." OTHER NEWS: Graincorp lodged an objection on the last day of the advertising period with the company believing the property was not under threat from development or other pressures which would warrant the imposition of the heritage overlay. "I don't think the solution they brought forward work in a practical sense," Ms Schilling said. The Part 2 amendment seeks to address these shortcomings and complete this project, as directed by the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP). Cr Sanders believed the objection was in good hands with Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison and planning officer Ms Schilling. "This needs to be cleaned up and I think it is best that is handed over to the chief executive and the planning officer," Cr Sanders said.

